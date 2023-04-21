Montag A & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 5,957.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 251,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Appleton Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 314,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after acquiring an additional 153,178 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 67,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $48.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.53. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $53.56. The stock has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

