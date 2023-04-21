Montag A & Associates Inc. Makes New $464,000 Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $708,348,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $495,869,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $401,963,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $323,192,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total value of $86,436.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,372,541.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total value of $86,436.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,372,541.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,597 shares of company stock valued at $12,483,981. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ META opened at $213.07 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $224.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.27.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. New Street Research cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.46.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

