Montag A & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,115,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,730,000 after purchasing an additional 37,710 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 368.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 270,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,580,000 after purchasing an additional 213,127 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,377,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,669,000 after acquiring an additional 64,113 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 195.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 135,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 89,857 shares during the period.

Shares of FIDU stock opened at $52.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.08 million, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $54.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.48 and a 200 day moving average of $51.23.

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

