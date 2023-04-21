Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases 400 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,180 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 51.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,636,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,801,000 after acquiring an additional 554,438 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 37.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,121,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,591,000 after acquiring an additional 302,853 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 759.7% during the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 266,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,230,000 after acquiring an additional 235,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 454.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 255,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,946,000 after acquiring an additional 209,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.13.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $105.18 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $87.64 and a one year high of $121.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.26). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.49%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

