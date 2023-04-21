Montag A & Associates Inc. Reduces Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 97.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,998,000 after purchasing an additional 405,815 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 113.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 567,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,672,000 after purchasing an additional 301,535 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 25.8% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,380,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,716,000 after purchasing an additional 283,409 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 26.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,302,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,946,000 after purchasing an additional 272,987 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 75.9% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 621,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,466,000 after purchasing an additional 267,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $438,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,121 shares in the company, valued at $9,596,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,000 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE stock opened at $155.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.50. The company has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $100.13 and a 12-month high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 7.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on NUE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.44.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Further Reading

