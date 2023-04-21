Montag A & Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 0.9% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Trading Up 0.9 %

V opened at $234.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $441.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $234.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $224.00 and a 200 day moving average of $213.87.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.