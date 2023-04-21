Montag A & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 578 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth about $13,865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth about $2,102,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 95.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 22.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $151.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.39. The company has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.01. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.09 and a 1 year high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $10.89. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 488.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.69.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

