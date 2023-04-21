Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:MTE) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $140.19

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:MTE – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 140.19 ($1.73) and traded as high as GBX 142.45 ($1.76). Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 140.80 ($1.74), with a volume of 184,004 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 140.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 133.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £265.96 million, a PE ratio of -179.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in growth stocks of small-cap companies listed on London Stock Exchange.

