MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at HC Wainwright

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MLTX. Wedbush began coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.29.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock opened at $21.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.54. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $25.32.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. As a group, analysts predict that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bihua Chen acquired 588,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.71 per share, for a total transaction of $11,601,089.19. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,438,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,774,589.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,916,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,264,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,439,000. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,002,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,600,000. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

