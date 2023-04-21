Morgan Stanley Boosts BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target to $861.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $829.00 to $861.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on BlackRock from $675.00 to $662.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $756.45.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $696.38 on Monday. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $785.65. The company has a market capitalization of $104.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $674.26 and a 200-day moving average of $686.09.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.52 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 34.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.03%.

In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,024.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,563 shares of company stock worth $29,723,221. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. United Bank raised its position in BlackRock by 17.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

