Morgan Stanley Increases Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $104.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the coffee company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. TD Cowen reissued an outperform rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.11.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $107.05 on Monday. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $110.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.96. The company has a market cap of $123.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 73.87%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,852,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,750,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Starbucks by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,894,257 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,782,790,000 after purchasing an additional 361,614 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,096,867,000 after purchasing an additional 487,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,222,931,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

