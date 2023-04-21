Morgan Stanley Trims Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Target Price to $151.00

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

CCI has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Crown Castle from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $158.07.

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $126.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle has a 12-month low of $121.71 and a 12-month high of $199.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.48.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Oder Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.1% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

