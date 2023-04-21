Morgan Stanley Trims Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Target Price to $151.00

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCIGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

CCI has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Crown Castle from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $158.07.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $126.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle has a 12-month low of $121.71 and a 12-month high of $199.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.48.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCIGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Institutional Trading of Crown Castle

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Oder Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.1% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Analyst Recommendations for Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI)

