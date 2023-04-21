MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Downgraded by Northland Securities to “Market Perform”

Northland Securities lowered shares of MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $32.00 target price on the stock.

MP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on MP Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MP Materials from $45.50 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MP Materials currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.78.

MP Materials Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of MP stock opened at $24.07 on Tuesday. MP Materials has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 13.27 and a quick ratio of 12.68. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MP Materials

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.28. MP Materials had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 54.79%. The firm had revenue of $93.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 million. On average, research analysts expect that MP Materials will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MP. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 7,124 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 6,843 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MP Materials by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

