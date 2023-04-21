MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Short Interest Update

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the March 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 689,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

MRC Global Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MRC Global stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $9.39. The company had a trading volume of 574,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 2.17. MRC Global has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $13.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average of $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.02.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. MRC Global had a return on equity of 34.84% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $869.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. MRC Global’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MRC Global will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRC. StockNews.com began coverage on MRC Global in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on MRC Global from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on MRC Global from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

In other news, insider Gillian Anderson sold 5,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $59,949.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,507 shares in the company, valued at $304,830.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in MRC Global during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in MRC Global by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in MRC Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

