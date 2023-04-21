M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Lifted to “Buy” at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $150.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised shares of M&T Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of M&T Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $171.76 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $194.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $165.10.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of MTB opened at $124.81 on Tuesday. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $110.00 and a 1-year high of $193.42. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.45.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 17.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank by 1.3% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 3.6% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $236,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in M&T Bank by 48.1% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 317,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,933,000 after buying an additional 103,008 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.