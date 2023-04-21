Nano (XNO) Market Cap Hits $110.66 Million

Nano (XNO) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. During the last week, Nano has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a market cap of $110.66 million and $895,310.51 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $0.83 or 0.00002953 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,121.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00317871 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00012347 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.90 or 0.00547265 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00070849 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.55 or 0.00435797 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003546 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.