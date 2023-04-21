National Bank Financial Boosts Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Price Target to C$52.00

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$47.00 to C$52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. CIBC upped their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$38.50 to C$43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.
Endeavour Mining Price Performance
OTCMKTS EDVMF opened at $26.52 on Tuesday. Endeavour Mining has a 52-week low of $16.47 and a 52-week high of $27.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.55.
Endeavour Mining Increases Dividend
Endeavour Mining Company Profile
Endeavour Mining Plc is one of gold producer in West Africa and member of the World Gold Council. The firm is operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.
