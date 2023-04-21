National Bank Financial Boosts G Mining Ventures (OTCMKTS:GMINF) Price Target to C$2.00

G Mining Ventures (OTCMKTS:GMINF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$1.65 to C$2.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of GMINF stock opened at C$0.78 on Tuesday. G Mining Ventures has a twelve month low of C$0.43 and a twelve month high of C$1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.61.

G Mining Ventures Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company's asset includes Tocantinzinho project, an open-pit gold deposit located in Para State, Brazil. It also owns 100% interest in the Cameron Lake project comprising 105 map-designated claims covering 5,699.42 hectares located in the Quebec province, Canada.

