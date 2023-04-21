National Bank Financial Boosts G Mining Ventures (OTCMKTS:GMINF) Price Target to C$2.00

G Mining Ventures (OTCMKTS:GMINF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$1.65 to C$2.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
G Mining Ventures Price Performance
Shares of GMINF stock opened at C$0.78 on Tuesday. G Mining Ventures has a twelve month low of C$0.43 and a twelve month high of C$1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.61.
About G Mining Ventures
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on G Mining Ventures (GMINF)
- Finding New Technology to Invest in: A Guide
- Genuine Parts Company Is Genuinely A Good Buy
- Healthcare Sector: Overview and Keys to Investing
- Can D.R. Horton Shares Raise The Roof, Or Is This The Ceiling?
- American Express Growth Riding On Joyful Consumer Spending
Receive News & Ratings for G Mining Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G Mining Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.