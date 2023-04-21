National Bank Financial Increases CGI Group (TSE:GIB) Price Target to C$160.00

CGI Group (TSE:GIB – Get Rating) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$140.00 to C$160.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

CGI Group (TSE:GIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported C$1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.60 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.31 billion.

