National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $109.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE NBHC traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.85. The company had a trading volume of 240,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,489. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.74. National Bank has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $50.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in National Bank by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in National Bank by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in National Bank by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,130,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in National Bank by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NBHC. StockNews.com began coverage on National Bank in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on National Bank from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

