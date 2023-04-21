National Bankshares Cuts Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target to C$10.00

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Eight Capital cut their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Scotiabank lowered Birchcliff Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$16.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$10.98.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Birchcliff Energy Trading Down 3.0 %

TSE BIR opened at C$7.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.25. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of C$7.49 and a 52 week high of C$12.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03.

Birchcliff Energy Increases Dividend

Birchcliff Energy ( TSE:BIR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C($0.28). Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 46.60% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The business had revenue of C$320.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$433.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.5033888 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Birchcliff Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.04%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.61%.

Insider Activity at Birchcliff Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Theo Van Der Werken sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.20, for a total transaction of C$164,000.00. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.