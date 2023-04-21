Navellier & Associates Inc. Buys 6,428 Shares of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,428 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned 0.75% of Sensus Healthcare worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRTS. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the third quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors own 36.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SRTS opened at $4.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.77 million, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.79. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $15.25.

Sensus Healthcare ( NASDAQ:SRTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.09). Sensus Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 54.44%. The business had revenue of $13.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

SRTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, February 10th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $16.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the provision of treatment for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The company was founded by Joseph C. Sardano, Richard Golin, Kalman Fishman, and Stephen Cohen on May 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

