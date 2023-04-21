Navellier & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 3,040 Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,040 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNG. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LNG shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.69.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

LNG stock opened at $151.08 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.09 and a 1 year high of $182.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.39. The firm has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.01.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $10.89. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 488.45% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.57%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

