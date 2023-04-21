Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,226,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,481,000 after acquiring an additional 142,062 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,645,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,260,000 after purchasing an additional 140,355 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 22.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,997 shares during the period. Fairholme Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fairholme Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,364,000 after buying an additional 86,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,729,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,378,000 after buying an additional 19,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $48.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.78. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $31.47 and a twelve month high of $58.09.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.09). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.40%.

Commercial Metals Profile

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.