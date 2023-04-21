Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $709,000 Stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Navellier & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,081 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned about 0.07% of AdvanSix worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AdvanSix by 5.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,412,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,447,000 after purchasing an additional 121,556 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,506,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,375,000 after buying an additional 111,438 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 976,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,646,000 after buying an additional 20,914 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in AdvanSix by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 967,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,068,000 after buying an additional 237,798 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AdvanSix during the first quarter worth about $31,153,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AdvanSix

In related news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,320 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AdvanSix Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AdvanSix from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ASIX opened at $39.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.87. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $53.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.30). AdvanSix had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $404.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.63 million. Research analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.81%.

AdvanSix Company Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

Featured Articles

