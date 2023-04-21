Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $765,000 Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 56.1% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,394,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,336,000 after purchasing an additional 860,943 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the first quarter worth about $117,183,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in LPL Financial by 29.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,981,000 after purchasing an additional 362,953 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,836,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,630,000 after purchasing an additional 338,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 8,956.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 269,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,322,000 after buying an additional 266,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $4,979,833.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,213.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $4,979,833.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,213.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total transaction of $9,464,912.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,132,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,693 shares of company stock worth $22,341,455. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPLA opened at $205.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.47 and a twelve month high of $271.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.87.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 48.38%. Analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 17.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.52%.

A number of analysts have commented on LPLA shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of LPL Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $245.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.89.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

