Navellier & Associates Inc. Increases Position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) by 96.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,475 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of CONSOL Energy worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CEIX. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 5,327.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 4,847.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 167,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,907,000 after buying an additional 163,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 250.4% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 99,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,449,000 after buying an additional 70,903 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CEIX shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on CONSOL Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of CONSOL Energy in a report on Monday, March 27th.

In related news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $128,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,523.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CEIX opened at $60.31 on Friday. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.90 and a twelve month high of $79.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.16.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $637.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.50 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 48.04% and a net margin of 22.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. This is a positive change from CONSOL Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.72%.

CONSOL Energy, Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal which focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian Basin. It operates under the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal sold to power generators, and industrial and metallurgical end-users.

