Navellier & Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 128.0% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 113.2% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Genuine Parts stock opened at $168.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $125.55 and a 52-week high of $187.73. The company has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.19 and its 200 day moving average is $170.88.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on GPC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In related news, CEO Paul D. Donahue purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Recommended Stories

