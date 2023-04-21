Navellier & Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Navellier & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Novanta were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Novanta by 85.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Novanta by 350.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Novanta during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Novanta

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.01, for a total transaction of $1,007,565.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,254 shares in the company, valued at $13,525,242.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 6,500 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.01, for a total value of $1,007,565.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,254 shares in the company, valued at $13,525,242.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $1,025,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,732,821.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NOVT opened at $157.01 on Friday. Novanta Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.84 and a 1-year high of $173.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.85 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Novanta had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $218.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

