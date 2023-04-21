Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) PT Lowered to $16.00

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NAVI. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.30.

Navient Stock Down 1.1 %

Navient stock opened at $16.40 on Monday. Navient has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $19.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.59. The company has a current ratio of 11.42, a quick ratio of 11.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.52.

Navient Dividend Announcement

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.74 million. Navient had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 16.80%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Navient will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.48%.

Insider Transactions at Navient

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 11,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $217,598.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,081 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,442.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navient

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Navient by 89.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Navient in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Navient by 87.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Navient in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

Recommended Stories

