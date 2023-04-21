NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,079 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Domani Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 12,641 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

V stock opened at $234.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $441.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $224.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.87. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $234.99.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.70.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

