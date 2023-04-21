Nelson Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,170 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Nelson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

PepsiCo Stock Performance

In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PEP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $185.38. 855,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,466,508. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.86 and a 1-year high of $186.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Further Reading

