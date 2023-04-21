Nelson Capital Management LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Nelson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 140.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,628 shares during the quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 98.4% during the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 20,823,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,766,000 after purchasing an additional 10,329,312 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after buying an additional 4,291,284 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 70,930,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,267,000 after buying an additional 4,193,265 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 23.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,122,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4,192.3% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,835,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,214 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

SCHF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.68. The company had a trading volume of 535,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,079,947. The company has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $35.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.00.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

