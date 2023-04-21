Nelson Capital Management LLC Has $3.55 Million Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Nelson Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $546,000. Institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Performance

Diageo stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.28. The stock had a trading volume of 102,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,876. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.96. Diageo plc has a one year low of $160.09 and a one year high of $205.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.5187 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DEO. UBS Group cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Investec raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($63.11) to GBX 4,890 ($60.51) in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC cut their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($59.40) to GBX 4,500 ($55.69) in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.69) to GBX 4,200 ($51.97) in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,022.22.

Diageo Profile

(Get Rating)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

