Nelson Capital Management LLC Has $8.62 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Nelson Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 175,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,616 shares during the period. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF makes up about 2.5% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $8,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VUSB. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 52,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 24,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VUSB stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.21. The company had a trading volume of 272,442 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.03.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

