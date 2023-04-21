Nelson Capital Management LLC Sells 7,309 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Nelson Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,600 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,309 shares during the quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.38. 8,445,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,269,906. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.45. The firm has a market cap of $125.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $47.65.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.45.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Further Reading

