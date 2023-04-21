Netcall (LON:NET) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $93.59

Shares of Netcall plc (LON:NETGet Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 93.59 ($1.16) and traded as high as GBX 104 ($1.29). Netcall shares last traded at GBX 102 ($1.26), with a volume of 31,383 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.61) price objective on shares of Netcall in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Netcall Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 98.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 93.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £166.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,027.50 and a beta of 0.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netcall

In other Netcall news, insider Michael Jackson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.30), for a total value of £315,000 ($389,803.24). Insiders own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Netcall Company Profile

Netcall plc engages in the design, development, sale, and support of software products and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty Create, a low-code development platform for producing applications that automate and transform the business and customer experience; Liberty RPA, an AI-powered robotic process automation; Liberty Connect, a cloud messaging and bot platform; and Liberty Converse, an omnichannel contact center and customer engagement management solution.

Further Reading

