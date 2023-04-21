Netcall (LON:NET) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $93.59

Shares of Netcall plc (LON:NET – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 93.59 ($1.16) and traded as high as GBX 104 ($1.29). Netcall shares last traded at GBX 102 ($1.26), with a volume of 31,383 shares.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.61) price objective on shares of Netcall in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.
Netcall Trading Up 2.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 98.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 93.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £166.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,027.50 and a beta of 0.43.
Netcall plc engages in the design, development, sale, and support of software products and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty Create, a low-code development platform for producing applications that automate and transform the business and customer experience; Liberty RPA, an AI-powered robotic process automation; Liberty Connect, a cloud messaging and bot platform; and Liberty Converse, an omnichannel contact center and customer engagement management solution.
