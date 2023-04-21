Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,434,765 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 251,510 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for 1.3% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,897,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 3,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus raised their price objective on Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Phillip Securities lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $345.95.

Netflix Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $325.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,380,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,718,639. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $326.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.86. The stock has a market cap of $145.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $379.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 13.16%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.