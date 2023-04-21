Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Ocean Capital Management LLC

Ocean Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,634 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for approximately 2.3% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded down $3.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $322.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,342,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,707,866. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $326.92 and its 200 day moving average is $308.86. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $379.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Barclays boosted their price objective on Netflix from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $350.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cfra raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $345.95.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

