Network International (OTCMKTS:NWITY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Network International (OTCMKTS:NWITY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NWITY. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Network International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Network International from GBX 450 ($5.57) to GBX 420 ($5.20) in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered Network International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Network International Stock Down 1.1 %

OTCMKTS:NWITY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.43. 89,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,213. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.55. Network International has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $4.59.

About Network International

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions, which include payment solutions, such as N-Genius payment device, N-Genius mini payment device, and On-the-Go payment device; retail integrated and hospitality solutions; and N-Genius online, buy now pay later, and DPO pay online payment solutions.

