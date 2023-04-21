New Gold (TSE:NGD) Price Target Raised to C$1.50 at Raymond James

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NGD. National Bank Financial increased their target price on New Gold from C$1.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares raised their price target on New Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Laurentian dropped their price target on New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on New Gold from C$1.30 to C$1.40 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$1.55.

Get New Gold alerts:

New Gold Price Performance

Shares of NGD stock opened at C$1.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.19. New Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.80 and a 12 month high of C$2.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.38, a P/E/G ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.67.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold ( TSE:NGD Get Rating ) (ARCA:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). New Gold had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of C$221.04 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.0262721 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.