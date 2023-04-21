New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.
Shares of NYSE:EDU opened at $44.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.82. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1-year low of $9.29 and a 1-year high of $46.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.53 and a beta of 0.60.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.12). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $638.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others.
