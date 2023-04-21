New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDUGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Shares of NYSE:EDU opened at $44.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.82. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1-year low of $9.29 and a 1-year high of $46.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.53 and a beta of 0.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDUGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.12). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $638.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 83.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others.

