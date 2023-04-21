New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.37

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.37 and traded as low as $1.30. New World Development shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 331 shares trading hands.

New World Development Stock Down 1.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.33.

New World Development Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.0243 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 7.48%.

New World Development Company Profile

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and Mainland China. Its property portfolio includes residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as provides protection and savings-related life and medical insurance products.

