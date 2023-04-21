Newport Trust Co Cuts Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Newport Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,775,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,120 shares during the quarter. Macy’s makes up 0.4% of Newport Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Newport Trust Co’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $160,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Macy’s by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,550,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,941 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Macy’s by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,129,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,327,000 after purchasing an additional 339,217 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Macy’s by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,936 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,904,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,085,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Stock Performance

Macy’s stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.47. 2,074,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,949,226. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $25.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.81.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. Macy’s had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.1654 dividend. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on M. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Macy’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Macy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Macy’s Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Featured Articles

