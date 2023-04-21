Newport Trust Co Has $35.14 Million Stock Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Newport Trust Co lessened its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,461,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,636 shares during the quarter. Newport Trust Co’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $35,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 117,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 55,935 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 53,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 7,143 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 206,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 45,010 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth $435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.54. 598,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,217,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average is $10.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.80. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $15.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.10). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.43.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

(Get Rating)

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

