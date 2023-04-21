Newport Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,451,034 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,658 shares during the quarter. Newport Trust Co owned 0.66% of Huntington Bancshares worth $133,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 994.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 91.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 149.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ HBAN traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,619,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,102,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.06. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $15.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.94.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 14.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HBAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.03.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

