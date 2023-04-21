Newport Trust Co Sells 2,422,373 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Newport Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 147,546,419 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,422,373 shares during the quarter. Ford Motor accounts for about 4.8% of Newport Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Newport Trust Co’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,715,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1,120.0% in the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Tudor Pickering lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.22.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.80. The company had a trading volume of 12,203,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,137,633. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.66. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $16.68.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is -117.65%.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,981.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

