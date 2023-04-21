Newport Trust Co Sells 34,131 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Newport Trust Co decreased its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,153,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34,131 shares during the quarter. Newport Trust Co owned approximately 1.23% of Valvoline worth $70,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VVV. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,604,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 191.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,247,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,617,000 after acquiring an additional 820,074 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the third quarter valued at about $9,865,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 48.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,011,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after acquiring an additional 328,241 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 40.7% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 943,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,900,000 after acquiring an additional 272,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VVV. Citigroup cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Valvoline

Valvoline Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $205,260.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,854.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,724. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $205,260.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,854.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VVV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.42. The stock had a trading volume of 114,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,744. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.63 and its 200-day moving average is $32.75. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.37. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $37.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $332.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.31 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 126.78% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Valvoline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

Featured Articles

