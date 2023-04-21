Newport Trust Co Takes Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,290,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,865,000. Elevance Health makes up 1.8% of Newport Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Newport Trust Co owned 0.54% of Elevance Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $581.00.

Elevance Health Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of ELV traded down $6.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $448.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,940. The company has a fifty day moving average of $473.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $491.23. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $440.02 and a twelve month high of $549.52. The company has a market cap of $106.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.25 EPS. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.