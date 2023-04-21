Newport Trust Co Trims Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Newport Trust Co lowered its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,949,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 327,668 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific makes up approximately 0.9% of Newport Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Newport Trust Co owned approximately 0.49% of Boston Scientific worth $321,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 65.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,531,000 after buying an additional 2,157,849 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 47.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,621,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,836,000 after buying an additional 2,132,468 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,886,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,527,004,000 after buying an additional 1,708,496 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group Plc purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,189,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,552,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $408,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.18.

Shares of BSX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.63. 1,877,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,781,829. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.51 billion, a PE ratio of 116.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.79. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $53.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.79.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,315,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,126.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,315,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,126.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $606,425.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,373 shares in the company, valued at $4,332,061.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,459 shares of company stock valued at $7,057,754. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

